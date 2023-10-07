Parcours des Ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon 1 Place Lucien de Gracia Arcachon, 7 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Le temps d’un week-end, les artistes Arcachonnais, peintres et plasticiens vous ouvrent leurs portes et exposent leurs créations, à l’occasion de « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon ».

Programme en pièce jointe..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-08 19:00:00. .

1 Place Lucien de Gracia

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Over the course of a weekend, Arcachon?s artists, painters and visual artists open their doors and exhibit their creations at the « Parcours des ateliers d?Artistes à Arcachon ».

Program attached.

Durante un fin de semana, los artistas, pintores y artistas plásticos de Arcachon abrirán sus puertas y expondrán sus creaciones en el « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon ».

Programa adjunto.

Ein Wochenende lang öffnen Künstler aus Arcachon, Maler und Plastiker, ihre Türen und stellen ihre Werke aus, wenn der « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon » stattfindet.

Programm im Anhang.

