Le temps d’un week-end, les artistes Arcachonnais, peintres et plasticiens vous ouvrent leurs portes et exposent leurs créations, à l’occasion de « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon ».
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-08 19:00:00. .
1 Place Lucien de Gracia
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Over the course of a weekend, Arcachon?s artists, painters and visual artists open their doors and exhibit their creations at the « Parcours des ateliers d?Artistes à Arcachon ».
Program attached.
Durante un fin de semana, los artistas, pintores y artistas plásticos de Arcachon abrirán sus puertas y expondrán sus creaciones en el « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon ».
Programa adjunto.
Ein Wochenende lang öffnen Künstler aus Arcachon, Maler und Plastiker, ihre Türen und stellen ihre Werke aus, wenn der « Parcours des ateliers d’Artistes à Arcachon » stattfindet.
Programm im Anhang.
