LA FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE 1, Place Henri Breton Charmes, 21 juin 2023, Charmes.

Charmes,Vosges

La Fête de la musique revient cette année à Charmes Place Henri Breton dès 18H30 !

18H30 : Choeur et Choré se produira au lavoir.

19H30 : Des artistes amateurs se produiront au fil de la soirée sur la place Henri Breton (devant la mairie).

Animation par Mickael Animation

Participation de Villadance avec un Flashmob. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-06-21 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-21 23:00:00. 0 EUR.

1, Place Henri Breton

Charmes 88130 Vosges Grand Est



The Fête de la musique returns to Charmes Place Henri Breton this year at 6:30 p.m.!

6:30 pm: Choeur et Choré performs at the washhouse.

7:30 pm: Amateur artists will perform throughout the evening on Place Henri Breton (in front of the town hall).

Entertainment by Mickael Animation

Participation of Villadance with a Flashmob

La Fiesta de la Música vuelve este año a Charmes, en la plaza Henri Breton, a partir de las 18.30 h

18.30 h: Actuación de Choeur et Choré en el lavadero.

19.30 h: Artistas aficionados actuarán durante toda la velada en la plaza Henri Breton (frente al ayuntamiento).

Animación a cargo de Mickael Animation

Villadance con Flashmob

Die Fête de la musique kehrt dieses Jahr nach Charmes zurück Place Henri Breton ab 18H30!

18H30: Choeur et Choré tritt im Waschhaus auf.

19H30 : Amateurkünstler treten im Laufe des Abends auf dem Place Henri Breton (vor dem Rathaus) auf.

Animation durch Mickael Animation

Teilnahme von Villadance mit einem Flashmob

