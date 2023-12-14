Rencontre-dédicace – Ninon Amey 1 Place Goutzwiller Altkirch, 4 décembre 2023, Altkirch.

Altkirch,Haut-Rhin

La librairie MILLE FEUILLES à le plaisir d’accueillir Ninon Amey pour son roman « Romance Royale », Autoédition..

2023-12-14 fin : 2023-12-14 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 Place Goutzwiller

Altkirch 68130 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



