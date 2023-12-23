LA PREMIÈRE CHANSON DE TINOUGA 1 Place Dupuy Toulouse, 23 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Concert en famille.

Pendant un moment d’ennui, la petite souris Tinouga file dans son grenier et découvre un papier mystérieux plein de « petites boules noires et blanches avec des queues »… Une partition ! C’est le début d’une grande aventure.

Conte musical à partir de 5 ans..

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 11:45:00. 20 EUR.

1 Place Dupuy HALLE AUX GRAINS

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Family concert.

During a moment of boredom, the little mouse Tinouga scurries into her attic and discovers a mysterious paper full of « little black and white balls with tails »? A musical score! It’s the start of a great adventure.

Musical tale for ages 5 and up.

Concierto familiar.

En un momento de aburrimiento, el ratoncito Tinouga corre a su desván y descubre un misterioso papel lleno de « bolitas blancas y negras con cola »? ¡Partituras! Es el comienzo de una gran aventura.

Un cuento musical para mayores de 5 años.

Ein Konzert für die ganze Familie.

In einem Moment der Langeweile rennt die kleine Maus Tinouga auf ihren Dachboden und entdeckt ein geheimnisvolles Papier voller « kleiner schwarzer und weißer Kugeln mit Schwänzen »? Eine Partitur! Das ist der Beginn eines großen Abenteuers.

Musikalisches Märchen für Kinder ab 5 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE