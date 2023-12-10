LE CARNAVAL DES ANIMAUX 1 Place Dupuy Toulouse, 1 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

The Amazing Keystone Big Band voit du jazz partout ! Il s’empare du Carnaval des Animaux de Camille Saint-Saëns..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 21:15:00. 10 EUR.

1 Place Dupuy HALLE AUX GRAINS

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Amazing Keystone Big Band sees jazz everywhere! They take on Camille Saint-Saëns?s Carnaval des Animaux.

La asombrosa Keystone Big Band ve jazz por todas partes Se enfrentan al Carnaval des Animaux de Camille Saint-Saëns.

Die Amazing Keystone Big Band sieht überall Jazz! Sie nimmt sich den Karneval der Tiere von Camille Saint-Saëns vor.

