WEST SIDE STORY 1 Place Dupuy Toulouse, 1 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

The Amazing Keystone Big Band embarque l’irrésistible partition de Leonard Bernstein sur son versant le plus jazz..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 21:15:00. 10 EUR.

1 Place Dupuy HALLE AUX GRAINS

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Amazing Keystone Big Band takes Leonard Bernstein?s irresistible score to its jazziest side.

The Amazing Keystone Big Band lleva la irresistible partitura de Leonard Bernstein a su lado más jazzístico.

Die Amazing Keystone Big Band bringt die unwiderstehliche Partitur von Leonard Bernstein auf ihre jazzige Seite.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE