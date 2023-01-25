Festival de théâtre d’improvisation : Improsphères – 1ère édition 1 place du théâtre Montélimar, 25 janvier 2023, Montélimar.

Montélimar,Drôme

Happi La Compagnie investit le Théâtre pour 4 jours de spectacles improvisés avec des compagnies de partout en France ! De nombreux ateliers d’initiation à l’impro seront proposés !.

2023-01-25 à ; fin : 2023-01-28 . .

1 place du théâtre Théâtre Emile Loubet

Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Happi La Compagnie takes over the Theatre for 4 days of improvised shows with companies from all over France! Numerous improv initiation workshops will be on offer!

Happi La Compagnie toma el Teatro durante 4 días de espectáculos de improvisación con compañías de toda Francia No faltarán los talleres de iniciación a la improvisación

Happi La Compagnie besetzt das Theater für vier Tage mit improvisierten Aufführungen von Theatergruppen aus ganz Frankreich! Es werden zahlreiche Workshops zur Einführung in die Improvisation angeboten!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération