Concert de Noël avec l’ensemble vocal Vidolaï 1 Place du Marché Le Grand-Bourg, 10 décembre 2023, Le Grand-Bourg.

Le Grand-Bourg,Creuse

La Mairie de Le Grand Bourg en partenariat avec l’Association Agir pour le Patrimoine de Le Grand Bourg organise un concert de Noël avec l’ensemble vocal Vidolaï.

Eglise chauffée, chocolat et vin chaud à l’issue du concert.

Participation libre..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

1 Place du Marché Eglise Notre-Dame

Le Grand-Bourg 23240 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Le Grand Bourg Town Hall, in partnership with the Association Agir pour le Patrimoine de Le Grand Bourg, is organizing a Christmas concert with the Vidolaï vocal ensemble.

Heated church, hot chocolate and mulled wine after the concert.

Free admission.

El ayuntamiento de Grand Bourg, en colaboración con la Asociación Agir pour le Patrimoine de Grand Bourg, organiza un concierto de Navidad con el conjunto vocal Vidolaï.

Iglesia caldeada, chocolate caliente y vino caliente después del concierto.

Entrada gratuita.

Das Rathaus von Le Grand Bourg organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Association Agir pour le Patrimoine de Le Grand Bourg ein Weihnachtskonzert mit dem Vokalensemble Vidolaï.

Beheizte Kirche, Schokolade und Glühwein im Anschluss an das Konzert.

Kostenlose Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Monts et Rivières Ouest Creuse