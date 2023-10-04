EXPOSITION BIBLIOCHRONIC 1 place du Général Leclerc Fécamp, 4 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

A l’occasion du spectacle BibliOtron, les bibliothèques-ludothèque de Fécamp présentent l’exposition BibliOchronic : 14 sculptures ludiques et interactives, réalisées à partir de livres..

Vendredi 2023-10-04 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 12:00:00. .

1 place du Général Leclerc

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



To coincide with the BibliOtron show, Fécamp’s libraries and toy libraries present the BibliOchronic exhibition: 14 playful, interactive sculptures made from books.

Coincidiendo con el salón BibliOtron, las bibliotecas y ludotecas de Fécamp presentan la exposición BibliOchronic: 14 esculturas lúdicas e interactivas realizadas a partir de libros.

Anlässlich der Show BibliOtron präsentieren die Bibliotheken und Ludotheken von Fécamp die Ausstellung BibliOchronic: 14 spielerische und interaktive Skulpturen, die aus Büchern hergestellt wurden.

