YESSAÏ KARAPETIAN 1 place du Cœur-Battant – L’Antarès Vauréal, 17 novembre 2023, Vauréal.

Vauréal,Val-d’Oise

Naviguant entre Paris, New York et Erevan, le jeune trentenaire embrasse de manière sensible et virtuose l’ensemble des facettes qui composent son identité :.

2023-11-17 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 22:00:00. EUR.

1 place du Cœur-Battant – L’Antarès L’Antarès

Vauréal 95490 Val-d’Oise Île-de-France



Navigating between Paris, New York and Yerevan, the young thirty-something embraces in a sensitive and virtuoso way all the facets that make up his identity:

Moviéndose entre París, Nueva York y Ereván, este joven treintañero aborda con sensibilidad y virtuosismo todas las facetas que conforman su identidad:

Der junge Mann in den Dreißigern, der zwischen Paris, New York und Eriwan pendelt, umarmt auf sensible und virtuose Weise alle Facetten, die seine Identität ausmachen:

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Val d’Oise Tourisme