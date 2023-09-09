Concert « ma p’tite chanson » 1 place du Chapitre des Jacobins Saint-Émilion, 9 septembre 2023, Saint-Émilion.

Saint-Émilion,Gironde

Rendez-vous le samedi 9 septembre à 17h30 pour le concert « ma p’tite chanson » Douves du Manoir Galhaud à Saint-Emilion

Au programme : Agathe PEYRAT (voix et ukulele) Pierre CUSSAC (accordéon)

Véritable exercice d’équilibriste que celui entrepris par Agathe Peyrat et Pierre Cussac !

D’Anne Sylvestre à Liza Minelli en passant par Maurice Yvain, Brigitte Fontaine, Radiohead, les Beatles ou Tom Waits, mais aussi Purcell ou Bizet, ces deux touche-à-tout, aussi bien habitués des scènes d’opéra que des festivals de jazz, se retrouvent autour d’un projet dédié à la chanson.

Évoluant sur un pont suspendu entre musique classique et pop, ils parcourent la plasticité du duo voix accordéon dans ses détours les plus inattendus, faisant apparaître un orchestre dans une coquille d’œuf.

Comme on déplierait un livre animé, ils tendent la main au spectateur. Ils ouvrent les portes.

1 place du Chapitre des Jacobins Douves du Manoir Galhaud

Saint-Émilion 33330 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us on Saturday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. for the « ma p’tite chanson » concert at the Manoir Galhaud moat in Saint-Emilion

Program: Agathe PEYRAT (vocals and ukulele) Pierre CUSSAC (accordion)

Agathe Peyrat and Pierre Cussac perform a veritable balancing act!

From Anne Sylvestre to Liza Minelli, via Maurice Yvain, Brigitte Fontaine, Radiohead, the Beatles and Tom Waits, as well as Purcell and Bizet, these two all-rounders, equally at home on opera stages and jazz festivals, have come together for a project dedicated to chanson.

Evolving on a suspended bridge between classical and pop music, they explore the plasticity of the voice-accordion duo in its most unexpected detours, making an orchestra appear in an eggshell.

Like unfolding an animated book, they reach out to the audience. They open doors

Acompáñenos el sábado 9 de septiembre a las 17.30 horas en el concierto « ma p’tite chanson » Foso del Manoir Galhaud de Saint-Emilion

En el programa: Agathe PEYRAT (voz y ukelele) Pierre CUSSAC (acordeón)

Agathe Peyrat y Pierre Cussac hacen verdaderos equilibrios

De Anne Sylvestre a Liza Minelli, pasando por Maurice Yvain, Brigitte Fontaine, Radiohead, los Beatles o Tom Waits, Purcell o Bizet, estos dos artistas polifacéticos, que se mueven tanto en los escenarios de ópera como en los festivales de jazz, se han reunido en un proyecto dedicado a la chanson.

Flotando en un puente suspendido entre la música clásica y el pop, exploran la plasticidad del dúo voz-acordeón en sus desvíos más inesperados, creando una orquesta en una cáscara de huevo.

Como si desplegaran un libro animado, se acercan al público. Abren puertas

Treffpunkt am Samstag, den 9. September um 17.30 Uhr für das Konzert « ma p’tite chanson » Douves du Manoir Galhaud in Saint-Emilion

Auf dem Programm: Agathe PEYRAT (Stimme und Ukulele) Pierre CUSSAC (Akkordeon)

Ein wahrer Balanceakt, den Agathe Peyrat und Pierre Cussac da vollbringen!

Von Anne Sylvestre über Maurice Yvain, Brigitte Fontaine, Radiohead, die Beatles, Tom Waits, Purcell oder Bizet bis hin zu Liza Minelli: Diese beiden Allrounder, die sowohl auf Opernbühnen als auch auf Jazzfestivals zu Hause sind, haben sich für ein Projekt zusammengefunden, das dem Chanson gewidmet ist.

Sie bewegen sich auf einer Brücke zwischen Klassik und Pop, indem sie die Plastizität des Akkordeon-Duos auf die unerwartetsten Abwege führen und ein Orchester in einer Eierschale erscheinen lassen.

Wie man ein animiertes Buch aufklappt, strecken sie dem Zuschauer die Hand entgegen. Sie öffnen die Türen

