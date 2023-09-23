Exposition Photo 1 place du 8 mai Prissac, 23 septembre 2023, Prissac.

Prissac,Indre

ISNPB expose ses photographies à la médiathèque de Prissac..

Vendredi 2023-09-23 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

1 place du 8 mai

Prissac 36370 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



ISNPB exhibits its photographs at the Prissac media library.

El ISNPB expone sus fotografías en la mediateca de Prissac.

ISNPB stellt seine Fotografien in der Mediathek von Prissac aus.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Destination Brenne