VIE DE LA RUCHE : IMMERSION DANS LA COMMUNAUTÉ DES ABEILLES 1 place du 2 octobre 1944, 27 mai 2023, Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle.

Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle,Vosges

Sortie nature organisée dans le cadre des Atlas de la Biodiversité Communale au départ de la mairie de Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle. Sortie nature avec la participation d’un apiculteur suivie d’une marche avec un membre du Club Vosgien. Gratuit, sur inscription par téléphone ou par mail.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . 0 EUR.

1 place du 2 octobre 1944 Mairie

Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle 88560 Vosges Grand Est



Nature outing organized within the framework of the Atlas of Communal Biodiversity, starting at the town hall of Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle. Nature outing with the participation of a beekeeper followed by a walk with a member of the Club Vosgien. Free, on registration by phone or by mail.

Salida natural organizada en el marco del Atlas de la Biodiversidad Comunitaria, con salida desde el ayuntamiento de Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle. Salida a la naturaleza con la participación de un apicultor seguida de un paseo con un miembro del Club Vosgien. Gratuito, previa inscripción por teléfono o por correo.

Im Rahmen der kommunalen Biodiversitätsatlanten organisierter Naturausflug mit Start am Rathaus von Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle. Naturausflug unter Beteiligung eines Bienenzüchters, gefolgt von einer Wanderung mit einem Mitglied des Vogesenclubs. Kostenlos, Anmeldung per Telefon oder E-Mail erforderlich.

