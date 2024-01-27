RENCONTRE – L’ÉCOLE ACTIVE ARTISTIQUE 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 27 janvier 2024 16:00, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

REPORTE///Dans un climat bienveillant, l’école active artistique axe son travail autour de l’épanouissement de l’élève et de la construction de son être. Grâce à des pédagogies alternatives, Adeline Codina expliquera comment la créativité permet aux élèves d’acquérir une meilleure connaissance d’eux-même, de leurs aptitudes et de leurs fonctionnements. Tout public. Entrée libre..

2024-01-27 16:00:00 fin : 2024-01-27 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



REPORTE/// In a caring atmosphere, the Active Artistic School focuses on the development of students and the construction of their being. Using alternative pedagogies, Adeline Codina will explain how creativity enables students to gain a better understanding of themselves, their abilities and the way they function. Open to all. Free admission.

REPORTE/// En un entorno afectuoso, la Escuela Artística Activa centra su trabajo en el desarrollo de los alumnos y la construcción de su ser. A través de métodos pedagógicos alternativos, Adeline Codina explicará cómo la creatividad permite a los alumnos conocerse mejor a sí mismos, sus capacidades y su funcionamiento. Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita.

REPORTE///In einem wohlwollenden Klima konzentriert sich die aktive künstlerische Schule in ihrer Arbeit auf die Entfaltung der Schüler und den Aufbau ihres Wesens. Mithilfe alternativer Pädagogik erklärt Adeline Codina, wie Kreativität es den Schülern ermöglicht, sich selbst, ihre Fähigkeiten und ihre Funktionsweise besser zu verstehen. Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE