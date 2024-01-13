RENCONTRE AVEC LES ARTISTES DU SPECTACLE « PARFUM D’ESPAGNE » 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 13 janvier 2024 14:30, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Avant leur spectacle au Théâtre Municipal, les artistes du spectacle « Parfum d’Espagne » viennent à votre rencontre pour raconter leur parcours artistique et présenter le spectacle. Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles..

2024-01-13 14:30:00 fin : 2024-01-13 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Before their show at the Théâtre Municipal, the artists of the « Parfum d’Espagne » show come and meet you to talk about their artistic career and present the show. Admission free, subject to availability.

Antes de su espectáculo en el Théâtre Municipal, los artistas del espectáculo « Parfum d’Espagne » vendrán a su encuentro para hablarle de su trayectoria artística y presentarle el espectáculo. Entrada gratuita, según disponibilidad.

Vor ihrer Aufführung im Stadttheater kommen die Künstler des Stücks « Parfum d’Espagne » zu Ihnen, um über ihren künstlerischen Werdegang zu berichten und das Stück vorzustellen. Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE