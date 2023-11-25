RENCONTRE – SHOWCASE – DORIZ PASTRE « PÈRE ET FILS » 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 25 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Association musicale et parenté artistique entre deux pères et deux fils, ils rendent hommage aux maîtres du jazz Illinois Jacquet et Lionel Hampton. Sur scène, Dany Doriz et Michel Pastre, avec leurs fils Didier Doriz et César Pastre, à l’occasion de leur concert au Théâtre Des Franciscains à 20h. Tout public – Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles..

2023-11-25 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



A musical association and artistic kinship between two fathers and two sons, they pay tribute to jazz masters Illinois Jacquet and Lionel Hampton. On stage, Dany Doriz and Michel Pastre, with their sons Didier Doriz and César Pastre, for their concert at Théâtre Des Franciscains at 8pm. Open to all – Free admission subject to availability.

Asociación musical y parentesco artístico entre dos padres y dos hijos, rinden homenaje a los maestros del jazz Illinois Jacquet y Lionel Hampton. En el escenario, Dany Doriz y Michel Pastre, con sus hijos Didier Doriz y César Pastre, para su concierto en el Théâtre Des Franciscains a las 20:00 h. Abierto a todos – Entrada gratuita bajo reserva de disponibilidad.

Musikalische Vereinigung und künstlerische Verwandtschaft zwischen zwei Vätern und zwei Söhnen, sie erweisen den Meistern des Jazz Illinois Jacquet und Lionel Hampton die Ehre. Auf der Bühne: Dany Doriz und Michel Pastre mit ihren Söhnen Didier Doriz und César Pastre anlässlich ihres Konzerts im Théâtre Des Franciscains um 20 Uhr. Jedermann – Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE