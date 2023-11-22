ATELIER – FABRICATION DE COSMÉTIQUES 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 22 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Dans le cadre de la Semaine réduction des déchets, la MAM et l’association Vide Ton Sac vous propose un atelier pour fabriquer un dentifrice et un déodorant avec des ingrédients simples, écologiques et sains. Ados/adultes- Sur inscription..

2023-11-22 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-22 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



As part of Waste Reduction Week, the MAM and the Vide Ton Sac association offer a workshop to make toothpaste and deodorant using simple, ecological and healthy ingredients. Teens/adults- Registration required.

En el marco de la Semana de la Prevención de Residuos, el MAM y la asociación Vide Ton Sac ofrecen un taller sobre cómo hacer pasta de dientes y desodorante con ingredientes sencillos, ecológicos y saludables. Adolescentes/adultos – Inscripción obligatoria.

Im Rahmen der Woche der Abfallvermeidung bieten das MAM und der Verein Vide Ton Sac einen Workshop zur Herstellung von Zahnpasta und Deodorant mit einfachen, umweltfreundlichen und gesunden Zutaten an. Jugendliche/Erwachsene- Auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE