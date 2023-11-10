EXPOSITION – À PAS DE LOUPS 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 10 novembre 2023, Béziers.

42 illustrateurs rendent hommage au loup, ce personnage incontournable de la littérature jeunesse. Germano Zullo a ensuite rédigé un texte pour lier leurs illustrations, donnant comme résultat un album original fourmillant d’énergie. Entrée libre – Visible aux heures d’ouvertures de la MAM..

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



42 illustrators pay tribute to the wolf, that essential character in children’s literature. Germano Zullo then wrote a text to link their illustrations, resulting in an original album bursting with energy. Free admission – Visible during MAM opening hours.

42 ilustradores rinden homenaje al lobo, ese personaje esencial de la literatura infantil. Germano Zullo escribió a continuación un texto que enlaza sus ilustraciones, dando como resultado un álbum original y lleno de energía. Entrada gratuita – Visible durante el horario de apertura del MAM.

42 Illustratoren huldigen dem Wolf, einer Figur, die aus der Kinderliteratur nicht wegzudenken ist. Germano Zullo schrieb dann einen Text, um ihre Illustrationen zu verbinden, und das Ergebnis ist ein originelles, energiegeladenes Album. Freier Eintritt – Während der Öffnungszeiten des MAM zu sehen.

