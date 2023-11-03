FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES – ATELIER CRÉATIF – PEINT DES SONS 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 3 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Avec nos oreilles attentives et nos doigts dans la peinture, sur une toile géante, amusons nous à peindre ensemble autour de l’album d’Hervé Tullet « Oh! Un livre qui fait des sons ». Pour les enfants de 3 à 5ans. Sur inscription…

2023-11-03 15:30:00 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



With our ears open and our fingers in the paint, on a giant canvas, let’s have fun painting together around Hervé Tullet’s album « Oh! Un livre qui fait des sons ». For children aged 3 to 5. Registration required.

Con los oídos bien abiertos y los dedos en la pintura, sobre un lienzo gigante, vamos a divertirnos pintando juntos en torno al álbum de Hervé Tullet « Oh! Un livre qui fait des sons ». Para niños de 3 a 5 años. Inscripción obligatoria.

Mit unseren aufmerksamen Ohren und unseren Fingern in der Farbe, auf einer riesigen Leinwand, haben wir Spaß daran, gemeinsam zu Hervé Tullets Album « Oh! Un livre qui fait des sons » zu malen. Für Kinder von 3 bis 5 Jahren. Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE