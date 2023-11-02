RENCONTRE – SHEILA 1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 2 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

À l’occasion de son concert à Zinga Zanga le samedi 4 novembre, Sheila vous propose un échange inédit sur son parcours musical et son histoire. Tout public – Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles..

2023-11-02 18:00:00

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



On the occasion of her concert at Zinga Zanga on Saturday November 4, Sheila invites you to join her in a unique discussion of her musical career and history. Open to all – Free admission, subject to availability.

Con motivo de su concierto en Zinga Zanga el sábado 4 de noviembre, Sheila le invita a participar en un debate único sobre su carrera musical y su historia. Abierto a todos – Entrada gratuita sujeta a disponibilidad.

Anlässlich ihres Konzerts im Zinga Zanga am Samstag, den 4. November, bietet Sheila Ihnen einen unveröffentlichten Austausch über ihren musikalischen Werdegang und ihre Geschichte an. Jedermann – Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

