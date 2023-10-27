TEMPS D’EXPO – FESTIVAL DE LA PHOTOGRAPHIE DE PÉZENAS 1 place des Etats du Languedoc Pézenas, 27 octobre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

L’association Temps d’Expo, organise, en partenariat avec la municipalité, son festival photographique..

1 place des Etats du Languedoc

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



Pézenas welcomes this fall the second edition of the Festival » Temps d’Expo » in its cultural program, from Friday October 28th to Tuesday November 8th .

400 photos will be exhibited in the magnificent mansions, the inner courtyards and the preserved public spaces of Pézenas. Film screenings around the theme of photography.

A great opportunity to rediscover Pézenas !

La asociación Temps d’Expo, en colaboración con el ayuntamiento, organiza su festival de fotografía.

Pézenas empfängt in diesem Herbst die zweite Ausgabe des Festivals « Temps d’Expo » in seinem Kulturprogramm, von Freitag, dem 28. Oktober bis Dienstag, dem 8. November.

400 Fotos werden in den prächtigen Herrenhäusern, den Innenhöfen und den erhaltenen öffentlichen Räumen von Pézenas ausgestellt. Filmvorführungen rund um das Thema Fotografie.

Eine gute Gelegenheit, Pézenas neu zu entdecken!

