KORITNI + MIGUEL MONTALBAN & THE SOUTHERN VULTURES 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach, 9 décembre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

Koritni

« Nerveux, festif, rock’n’roll. Comme un trait d’union entre les époques, les générations » Francis Zégut

C’est en ces termes que la presse parle de Koritni, le combo australien formé en 2006 à Sydney. Lorsque l’on évoque le “Rock Made in Australia”, AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Cold Chisel (Jimmy Barnes), ou encore Angel City, sont bien entendu les premiers noms qui viennent à l’esprit. De glorieux vétérans du rock nerveux auxquels il convient maintenant de rajouter la jeune garde emmenée par Airbourne, Tracer et… Koritni. Au fil des albums et des concerts, le groupe n’a cessé de gravir les échelons. Excellent sur disque, Koritni est particulièrement attractif et redoutable sur scène.

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures

Miguel quitte le Chili pour l’Italie où il a ses origines. Il forme un groupe et remporte un concours RedBull avec son titre « Honesty ». Le 1er prix était une tournée pro en Italie et l’enregistrement de titres à Londres avec Olly Riva et Kevin Metcalfe (Queen, Bowie, The White Stripes). Après 4 concerts à Londres, les réactions sont si bonnes qu’il décide de s’y installer. Une vidéo de Miguel jouant Sultan’s Of Swing de Dire Straits sur un trottoir d’Oxford Circus devient viral et arrive aux oreilles de Mark Knopfler qui dit « This guy is totally Excellent ». Aujourd’hui, elle cumule plus de 25 millions de vues. En 2021, Miguel Montalban lance le « & the Southern Vultures » où des éléments Southern Rock et Vintage viennent se mélanger aux riffs ravageurs et aux leads incandescents de Miguel. La formation déboule en France !

Placement libre ASSIS/DEBOUT (assis non garanti). Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:30:00. 20 EUR.

1 Place des Alliés

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Koritni

« Nervous, festive, rock’n’roll. Like a link between eras and generations » Francis Zégut

These are the words used by the press to describe Koritni, the Australian combo formed in Sydney in 2006. When you think of « Rock Made in Australia », AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Cold Chisel (Jimmy Barnes) and Angel City are the first names that spring to mind. Glorious veterans of edgy rock to whom we must now add the young guard led by Airbourne, Tracer and? Koritni. With each passing album and concert, the band has gone from strength to strength. Excellent on record, Koritni is particularly attractive and formidable on stage.

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures

Miguel moved from Chile to his native Italy. He formed a band and won a RedBull competition with his song « Honesty ». The 1st prize was a pro tour of Italy and recording sessions in London with Olly Riva and Kevin Metcalfe (Queen, Bowie, The White Stripes). After 4 concerts in London, the response was so good that he decided to settle there. A video of Miguel playing Dire Straits’ Sultan’s Of Swing on an Oxford Circus sidewalk goes viral and reaches the ears of Mark Knopfler, who says « This guy is totally Excellent ». Today, it has more than 25 million views. In 2021, Miguel Montalban launches « & the Southern Vultures », where Southern Rock and Vintage elements blend with Miguel’s devastating riffs and incandescent leads. The band arrives in France!

Free seating SIT/STAND (seating not guaranteed)

Koritni

« Nervioso, festivo, rock’n’roll. Como un vínculo entre épocas y generaciones » Francis Zégut

Estas son las palabras utilizadas por la prensa para describir a Koritni, la banda australiana formada en Sídney en 2006. Cuando se piensa en el rock made in Australia, AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Cold Chisel (Jimmy Barnes) y Angel City son los primeros nombres que vienen a la mente. Gloriosos veteranos del rock vanguardista a los que ahora hay que añadir la joven guardia liderada por Airbourne, Tracer y… Koritni. A cada álbum y a cada concierto, el grupo va a más. Excelentes en disco, Koritni son particularmente atractivos y formidables sobre el escenario.

Miguel Montalbán & The Southern Vultures

Miguel se marchó de Chile a su Italia natal. Formó una banda y ganó un concurso RedBull con su canción « Honesty ». El primer premio fue una gira profesional por Italia y la grabación de temas en Londres con Olly Riva y Kevin Metcalfe (Queen, Bowie, The White Stripes). Tras 4 conciertos en Londres, la respuesta fue tan buena que decidió trasladarse allí. Un vídeo de Miguel tocando Sultan’s Of Swing de Dire Straits en una acera de Oxford Circus se hizo viral y llegó a oídos de Mark Knopfler, que dijo: « Este tío es totalmente Excelente ». Hoy tiene más de 25 millones de visitas. En 2021, Miguel Montalbán lanzó « & the Southern Vultures », donde el rock sureño y los elementos vintage se mezclan con los riffs devastadores y las pistas incandescentes de Miguel. ¡La banda viene a Francia!

Asientos libres SIT/STAND (asientos no garantizados)

Koritni

» Nervös, festlich, Rock’n’Roll. Wie ein Bindestrich zwischen den Epochen, den Generationen » Francis Zégut

Mit diesen Worten spricht die Presse über Koritni, eine australische Combo, die 2006 in Sydney gegründet wurde. Wenn man von « Rock Made in Australia » spricht, fallen einem natürlich als erstes AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Cold Chisel (Jimmy Barnes) oder Angel City ein. Zu diesen glorreichen Veteranen des nervösen Rocks gesellt sich nun die junge Garde, die von Airbourne, Tracer und Koritni angeführt wird. Die Band hat sich von Album zu Album und von Konzert zu Konzert immer weiter nach oben gearbeitet. Koritni sind nicht nur auf Platte hervorragend, sondern auch auf der Bühne sehr attraktiv und furchteinflößend.

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures

Miguel zieht von Chile nach Italien, wo er seine Wurzeln hat. Er gründete eine Band und gewann mit seinem Titel « Honesty » einen RedBull-Wettbewerb. Der 1. Preis war eine Pro-Tour durch Italien und die Aufnahme von Titeln in London mit Olly Riva und Kevin Metcalfe (Queen, Bowie, The White Stripes). Nach vier Konzerten in London waren die Reaktionen so gut, dass er beschloss, sich dort niederzulassen. Ein Video, in dem Miguel auf einem Bürgersteig am Oxford Circus Dire Straits’ Sultan’s Of Swing spielt, geht viral und erreicht die Ohren von Mark Knopfler, der sagt: « This guy is totally Excellent ». Heute verzeichnet der Song mehr als 25 Millionen Aufrufe. 2021 bringt Miguel Montalban « & the Southern Vultures » auf den Markt, wo Southern Rock- und Vintage-Elemente mit Miguels feurigen Riffs und glühenden Leads vermischt werden. Die Band kommt nach Frankreich!

Freie Platzwahl SITZEND/STÜRZEND (Sitzen nicht garantiert)

