JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE – ABBAYE ROYALE 1, Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Michel-en-l'Herm.

Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm,Vendée

Journées du Patrimoine. L’abbaye a été fondée en l’an 682 sur un îlot calcaire. À la suite du concordat de 1516, elle devint une abbaye royale. Un voyage dans le temps et dans la naissance du Marais poitevin..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 16:00:00. .

1, Place de l’Abbaye

Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Heritage Days. The abbey was founded in the year 682 on a limestone island. Following the Concordat of 1516, it became a royal abbey. A journey through time and the birth of the Marais Poitevin.

Jornadas del Patrimonio. La abadía fue fundada en 682 d.C. en un islote de piedra caliza. Tras el Concordato de 1516, se convirtió en abadía real. Un viaje en el tiempo y el nacimiento del Marais Poitevin.

Tage des Kulturerbes. Die Abtei wurde im Jahr 682 auf einer kleinen Kalksteininsel gegründet. Infolge des Konkordats von 1516 wurde sie zu einer königlichen Abtei. Eine Reise in die Vergangenheit und zur Entstehung des Marais Poitevin.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par Vendée Expansion