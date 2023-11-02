ANIMATION « SUR LES TRACES DE LA MIGRATION DE L’ANGUILLE » 1 Place de la Méditerranée Palavas-les-Flots, 2 novembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 10h à 12h – Animation « Sur les traces de la migration de l’anguille » – Tarifs : 3€ enfants de 3 à 12 ans et 5€ adultes – Infos et Réservation : 04 67 07 73 34.

2023-11-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-02 12:00:00

1 Place de la Méditerranée

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



10am to 12pm ? In the footsteps of eel migration » animation ? Price: 3? for children aged 3 to 12 and 5? for adults ? Info and booking: 04 67 07 73 34

De 10.00 a 12.00 horas ? Tras las huellas de la migración de las anguilas » ? Precio: 3? niños de 3 a 12 años y 5? adultos ? Información y reservas: 04 67 07 73 34

Von 10 Uhr bis 12 Uhr ? Animation « Auf den Spuren der Aalwanderung » ? Preise: 3? Kinder von 3 bis 12 Jahren und 5? Erwachsene ? Infos und Reservierung: 04 67 07 73 34

