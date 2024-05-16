Spectacle de Sebastian Marx 1 Place de la Liberté Bayonne, 16 mai 2024, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Venez découvrir au théâtre Michel Portal, place de la Liberté, dans le quartier du Grand Bayonne, le nouveau spectacle de Sebastian Marx.

Suite au succès de « Un New Yorkais À Paris », Sebastian est de retour pour de nouvelles aventures. Après 15 ans en France, Sebastian est foutu : il est bien là…Même s’il parle encore le français avec un accent de touriste allemand, être un étranger n’est plus une excuse. Il doit maintenant faire face à toutes les problématiques d’un “quarantenaire franco-juif-new-yorkais PACSÉ avec 3 enfants en bas âge.” : Comment réagir quand ta fille corrige ton français, quand ta nana reçoit une banane en pleine gueule, quand ta femme de ménage trouve ta maison “dégueulasse”, quand t’es une cigale perdue dans un monde de fourmis ? Les choses de la vie quoi. Sebastian prend son micro et nous raconte..

2024-05-16 fin : 2024-05-16 . EUR.

1 Place de la Liberté Théâtre Michel Portal

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover Sebastian Marx’s new show at the Théâtre Michel Portal, place de la Liberté, in the Grand Bayonne district.

Following the success of « Un New Yorkais À Paris », Sebastian is back for new adventures. After 15 years in France, Sebastian is done for: he’s right here… Even if he still speaks French with a German tourist accent, being a foreigner is no longer an excuse. He now has to deal with all the problems of a forty-something Franco-Jewish-New Yorker PACSED with 3 young children… how do you react when your daughter corrects your French, when your girlfriend gets a banana in the face, when your cleaning lady finds your house « disgusting », when you’re a cicada lost in a world of ants? Just the facts of life. Sebastian picks up his microphone and tells us all about it.

Venga a descubrir el nuevo espectáculo de Sebastian Marx en el Théâtre Michel Portal, Place de la Liberté, en el barrio de Grand Bayonne.

Tras el éxito de « Un New Yorkais À Paris », Sebastian vuelve para vivir nuevas aventuras. Después de 15 años en Francia, Sebastian está fuera de sí: está aquí de verdad… Aunque siga hablando francés con acento de turista alemán, ser extranjero ya no es una excusa. Ahora tiene que enfrentarse a todos los problemas de un neoyorquino franco-judío de cuarenta y tantos años con 3 hijos pequeños.. ¿Cómo reacciona cuando su hija le corrige el francés, cuando su novia recibe un plátano en la cara, cuando la señora de la limpieza encuentra su casa « asquerosa », cuando es una cigarra perdida en un mundo de hormigas? Son cosas de la vida. Sebastian coge el micrófono y nos lo cuenta todo.

Erleben Sie im Theater Michel Portal, Place de la Liberté, im Viertel Grand Bayonne, die neue Show von Sebastian Marx.

Nach dem Erfolg von « Un New Yorkais À Paris » ist Sebastian wieder da, um neue Abenteuer zu erleben. Nach 15 Jahren in Frankreich ist Sebastian am Ende: Er ist wirklich hier?auch wenn er immer noch Französisch mit dem Akzent eines deutschen Touristen spricht, ist es keine Ausrede mehr, ein Ausländer zu sein. Er muss sich nun mit allen Problemen eines französisch-jüdisch-new-yorkischen PACSÉ-40-Jährigen mit drei kleinen Kindern auseinandersetzen wie reagierst du, wenn deine Tochter dein Französisch korrigiert, wenn deine Freundin eine Banane ins Gesicht bekommt, wenn deine Putzfrau dein Haus « eklig » findet, wenn du eine Zikade bist, die sich in einer Welt voller Ameisen verirrt hat? Die Dinge des Lebens eben. Sebastian nimmt sein Mikrofon und erzählt.

