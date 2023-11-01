Koruak – Festival international de chœurs 1 Place de la Liberté Bayonne, 1 novembre 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Créé en 1991, le Chœur mixte de Landarbaso est dirigé par Inaki Tolaretxipi considéré comme l’un des plus brillant de Gipuzkoa. Le 25 juillet dernier, le Chœur de Landarbaso a remporté le Grand Prix d’Asie. Puis lors de leur participation au concours international de Bali, le chœur a obtenu le premier prix de folklore et chœurs mixtes, et le deuxième prix de musique sacrée. C’est donc avec l’excellence du chant choral que vous avez rendez-vous au théâtre Michel-Portal..

2023-11-01 fin : 2023-11-01 . EUR.

1 Place de la Liberté

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Created in 1991, the Landarbaso Mixed Choir is directed by Inaki Tolaretxipi, considered one of Gipuzkoa?s finest. On July 25, the Landarbaso Choir won the Asian Grand Prix. Then, at the international competition in Bali, the choir won first prize for folklore and mixed choirs, and second prize for sacred music. The Michel-Portal theater is the place to be for choral excellence.

Creado en 1991, el Coro Mixto Landarbaso está dirigido por Inaki Tolaretxipi, considerado uno de los coros más brillantes de Gipuzkoa. El 25 de julio del año pasado, el Coro Landarbaso ganó el Gran Premio de Asia. Posteriormente, al participar en el concurso internacional de Bali, el coro obtuvo el primer premio de coros folclóricos y mixtos, y el segundo premio de música sacra. Así pues, una cita con la excelencia coral en el Théâtre Michel-Portal.

Der 1991 gegründete gemischte Chor von Landarbaso wird von Inaki Tolaretxipi geleitet, der als einer der erfolgreichsten in Gipuzkoa gilt. Am 25. Juli gewann der Chor von Landarbaso den Großen Preis von Asien. Bei der Teilnahme am internationalen Wettbewerb in Bali gewann der Chor den ersten Preis in der Kategorie Folklore und gemischte Chöre und den zweiten Preis in der Kategorie geistliche Musik. Im Michel-Portal-Theater können Sie sich also auf exzellenten Chorgesang freuen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT Bayonne