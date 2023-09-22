Cet évènement est passé BAINS DE GONG 1 place de la Fontaine Clairac La Tour-sur-Orb Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

La Tour-sur-Orb BAINS DE GONG 1 place de la Fontaine Clairac La Tour-sur-Orb, 22 septembre 2023, La Tour-sur-Orb. La Tour-sur-Orb,Hérault BAINS DE GONG

à Clairac

de 18h30 à 19h45-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine Catherine Labbé, medecin’Gong player vous propose un bain de gong,

Inscription obligatoire au 06-95-15-41-03.

Tarif : 15€/pers – Informations : www.ecl-stages.com.

2023-09-22 18:30:00 fin : 2023-09-22 19:45:00. EUR.

1 place de la Fontaine

Clairac

La Tour-sur-Orb 34260 Hérault Occitanie



GONG BATHS

in Clairac

6:30 pm to 7:45 pm-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine Catherine Labbé, Gong player, offers you a gong bath,

Registration required on 06-95-15-41-03.

Price: 15?/pers – Information: www.ecl-stages.com BAÑOS GONG

en Clairac

de 18:30 a 19:45h-Estudio Shanti -1 place de la fontaine Catherine Labbé, intérprete de gong, le propone un baño de gong,

Inscripción obligatoria al 06-95-15-41-03.

Precio: 15€/persona – Información: www.ecl-stages.com GONG-BÄDER

in Clairac

von 18.30 bis 19.45 Uhr-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine Catherine Labbé, medecin?Gong player bietet Ihnen ein Gong-Bad an,

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06-95-15-41-03.

Preis: 15?/Pers – Informationen: www.ecl-stages.com Mise à jour le 2023-09-05 par OT DU GRAND ORB Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, La Tour-sur-Orb Autres Lieu 1 place de la Fontaine Clairac Adresse 1 place de la Fontaine Clairac Ville La Tour-sur-Orb Departement Hérault Lieu Ville 1 place de la Fontaine Clairac La Tour-sur-Orb latitude longitude 43.6373853;3.11146

1 place de la Fontaine Clairac La Tour-sur-Orb Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la tour-sur-orb/