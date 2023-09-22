- Cet évènement est passé
La Tour-sur-Orb,Hérault
BAINS DE GONG
à Clairac
de 18h30 à 19h45-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine
Catherine Labbé, medecin’Gong player vous propose un bain de gong,
Inscription obligatoire au 06-95-15-41-03.
Tarif : 15€/pers – Informations : www.ecl-stages.com.
2023-09-22 18:30:00 fin : 2023-09-22 19:45:00. EUR.
1 place de la Fontaine
Clairac
La Tour-sur-Orb 34260 Hérault Occitanie
GONG BATHS
in Clairac
6:30 pm to 7:45 pm-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine
Catherine Labbé, Gong player, offers you a gong bath,
Registration required on 06-95-15-41-03.
Price: 15?/pers – Information: www.ecl-stages.com
BAÑOS GONG
en Clairac
de 18:30 a 19:45h-Estudio Shanti -1 place de la fontaine
Catherine Labbé, intérprete de gong, le propone un baño de gong,
Inscripción obligatoria al 06-95-15-41-03.
Precio: 15€/persona – Información: www.ecl-stages.com
GONG-BÄDER
in Clairac
von 18.30 bis 19.45 Uhr-Shanti studio -1 place de la fontaine
Catherine Labbé, medecin?Gong player bietet Ihnen ein Gong-Bad an,
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06-95-15-41-03.
Preis: 15?/Pers – Informationen: www.ecl-stages.com
Mise à jour le 2023-09-05 par OT DU GRAND ORB