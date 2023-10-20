EXPOSITION ÉVÉNEMENT « VISIBLES » 1 Place Christophe Colomb Montpellier, 20 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

La galerie au rez-de-chaussée de l’emblématique Arbre Blanc à Montpellier rouvre ses portes le 20 octobre 2023 à 19h00 avec sa première exposition « Visibles » qui marque le début d’une nouvelle histoire autour de l’art contemporain africain..

2023-10-20 fin : 2024-01-19 . .

1 Place Christophe Colomb

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



The gallery on the first floor of Montpellier?s emblematic Arbre Blanc reopens on October 20, 2023 at 7:00 pm with its first exhibition, « Visibles », marking the beginning of a new history of contemporary African art.

La galería de la planta baja del emblemático Arbre Blanc de Montpellier reabre sus puertas el 20 de octubre de 2023 a las 19:00 horas con su primera exposición, « Visibles », que marca el inicio de una nueva historia del arte africano contemporáneo.

Die Galerie im Erdgeschoss des emblematischen Arbre Blanc in Montpellier wird am 20. Oktober 2023 um 19.00 Uhr mit ihrer ersten Ausstellung « Visibles » wiedereröffnet, die den Beginn einer neuen Geschichte rund um die zeitgenössische afrikanische Kunst markiert.

