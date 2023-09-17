LA CHEMINÉE MONUMENTALE DU SCULPTEUR PAUL DARDÉ 1 Place Capitaine Francis Morand Lodève, 17 septembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Entre 1924 et 1925, Paul Dardé réalise une immense cheminée qu’il présente à l’exposition internationale des Arts décoratifs. A travers elle, l’artiste signe une œuvre manifeste. Défendant l’usage de différentes techniques et du travail artisanal, il célèbre également le rapport entre architecture et sculpture. L’iconographie illustre aussi des thèmes chers à Dardé, celui des contes et de la trans.

2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

1 Place Capitaine Francis Morand

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Between 1924 and 1925, Paul Dardé created a huge fireplace, which he presented at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs. It was a manifesto for the artist. Defending the use of different techniques and craftsmanship, he also celebrates the relationship between architecture and sculpture. The iconography also illustrates themes dear to Dardé, such as fairy tales and trans

Entre 1924 y 1925, Paul Dardé creó una enorme chimenea que presentó en la Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs. Fue un manifiesto para el artista. Defendiendo el uso de técnicas y oficios diferentes, celebraba también la relación entre arquitectura y escultura. La iconografía también ilustra temas muy queridos por Dardé, como los cuentos de hadas y las relaciones transatlánticas

Zwischen 1924 und 1925 schuf Paul Dardé einen riesigen Kamin, den er auf der internationalen Ausstellung für dekorative Künste präsentierte. Mit diesem Kamin schuf der Künstler ein Manifest. Er verteidigt die Verwendung verschiedener Techniken und handwerklicher Arbeit und feiert die Beziehung zwischen Architektur und Skulptur. Die Ikonografie illustriert auch Themen, die Dardé sehr am Herzen liegen, wie Märchen und Transformation

