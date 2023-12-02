MARCHE DE NOEL 1 place Apollon de Mirbeck Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges.

Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Marché de Noël organisé par la Maison pour Tous. Venez partagez un moment convivial et festif!

Entrée libre.

Informations et inscriptions au 06 29 43 70 03. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 place Apollon de Mirbeck Salle des fêtes

Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Christmas market organized by the Maison pour Tous. Come and share a convivial and festive moment!

Free admission.

Information and registration on 06 29 43 70 03

Mercado de Navidad organizado por la Maison pour Tous. Venga a compartir un momento festivo y de convivencia

Entrada gratuita.

Información e inscripciones en el 06 29 43 70 03

Der Weihnachtsmarkt wird vom Maison pour Tous organisiert. Genießen Sie einen gemütlichen und festlichen Moment!

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 06 29 43 70 03

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS