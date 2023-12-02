MARCHE DE NOEL 1 place Apollon de Mirbeck Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges
MARCHE DE NOEL 1 place Apollon de Mirbeck Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges.
Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Marché de Noël organisé par la Maison pour Tous. Venez partagez un moment convivial et festif!
Entrée libre.
Informations et inscriptions au 06 29 43 70 03. Tout public
Samedi 2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
1 place Apollon de Mirbeck Salle des fêtes
Saint-Maurice-aux-Forges 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Christmas market organized by the Maison pour Tous. Come and share a convivial and festive moment!
Free admission.
Information and registration on 06 29 43 70 03
Mercado de Navidad organizado por la Maison pour Tous. Venga a compartir un momento festivo y de convivencia
Entrada gratuita.
Información e inscripciones en el 06 29 43 70 03
Der Weihnachtsmarkt wird vom Maison pour Tous organisiert. Genießen Sie einen gemütlichen und festlichen Moment!
Der Eintritt ist frei.
Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 06 29 43 70 03
