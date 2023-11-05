TURLUTUTU L A TORTUE 1 place André Malraux Thionville, 5 novembre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Turlututu la tortue nage, plonge, refait surface et replonge. Quelle aventurière ! L’étoile de mer l’admire, les poissons l’encouragent, la baleine rigole, la pieuvre

l’asticote… mais toujours Turlututu garde son cap. Attention au requin, attention à la tempête ! Turlututu rejoindra-t-elle la terre de ses ancêtres ?

> Parents – enfants, 0-5 ans / Sur inscription. Enfants

Dimanche 2023-11-05 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 place André Malraux

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Turlututu the turtle swims, dives, resurfaces and dives again. What an adventurer! The starfish admires her, the fishes encourage her, the whale laughs, the octopus tickles her?

but Turlututu always stays on course. Watch out for the shark, watch out for the storm! Will Turlututu make it back to the land of her ancestors?

> Parents – children, 0-5 years / Registration required

La tortuga Turlututu nada, bucea, resurge y vuelve a sumergirse. ¡Qué aventurera! Las estrellas de mar la admiran, los peces la animan, la ballena ríe, el pulpo le hace cosquillas?

pero Turlututu siempre mantiene el rumbo. ¡Cuidado con el tiburón, cuidado con la tormenta! ¿Conseguirá Turlututu volver a la tierra de sus antepasados?

> Padres – niños, 0-5 años / Inscripción obligatoria

Turlututu die Schildkröte schwimmt, taucht, taucht auf und taucht wieder ab. Was für eine Abenteurerin! Der Seestern bewundert sie, die Fische ermutigen sie, der Wal lacht, der Tintenfisch lacht, die Krake

aber Turlututu bleibt immer auf Kurs. Vorsicht vor dem Hai, Vorsicht vor dem Sturm! Wird Turlututu das Land seiner Vorfahren erreichen?

> Eltern – Kinder, 0-5 Jahre / Mit Anmeldung

