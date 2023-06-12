LA FABRIQUE DU LIVRE AVEC CÉLINE DELABRE 1 place André Malraux Thionville, 12 juin 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Atelier de création de livre d’artiste :

L’artiste Céline Delabre mènera des ateliers créatifs auprès du jeune public.

À l’issue de ces ateliers, les travaux seront exposés dans un premier temps à Puzzle puis dans les autres structures.

Parents-enfants / Sur inscription.. Tout public

Jeudi à 13:00:00 ; fin : . 0 EUR.

Artist?s book workshop:

Artist Céline Delabre will lead creative workshops for young audiences.

At the end of these workshops, the work will be exhibited first at Puzzle, then in other structures.

Parents and children / Registration required.

Taller de libros de artista:

La artista Céline Delabre organizará talleres creativos para jóvenes.

Al final de estos talleres, los trabajos se expondrán primero en Puzzle y después en otros lugares.

Padres e hijos / Inscripción obligatoria.

Workshop zur Erstellung eines Künstlerbuchs :

Die Künstlerin Céline Delabre wird kreative Workshops mit dem jungen Publikum durchführen.

Am Ende der Workshops werden die Arbeiten zunächst in Puzzle und anschließend in anderen Einrichtungen ausgestellt.

Eltern-Kinder / Auf Anmeldung.

