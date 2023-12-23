Balade de Noël 1, Place Abbé Magnet Dieulefit, 23 décembre 2023, Dieulefit.

Dieulefit,Drôme

Balade de Noël familiale animée. Jus de pomme chaud, papillotes offertes par le Super U de Dieulefit. Balade de Noël offerte par l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-12-23 17:30:00

1, Place Abbé Magnet Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux

Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Animated family Christmas stroll. Hot apple juice, papillotes offered by the Super U of Dieulefit. Christmas stroll offered by the Tourist Office.

Paseo familiar navideño animado. Zumo de manzana caliente, papillotes ofrecidos por la Super U de Dieulefit. Paseo navideño ofrecido por la Oficina de Turismo.

Animierter Weihnachtsspaziergang für die ganze Familie. Heißer Apfelsaft, Papilloten, angeboten vom Super U Dieulefit. Weihnachtsspaziergang angeboten vom Office de Tourisme.

