Balade de Noël 1, Place Abbé Magnet Dieulefit, 23 décembre 2023, Dieulefit.
Dieulefit,Drôme
Balade de Noël familiale animée. Jus de pomme chaud, papillotes offertes par le Super U de Dieulefit. Balade de Noël offerte par l’Office de Tourisme..
2023-12-23 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-23 . .
1, Place Abbé Magnet Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Animated family Christmas stroll. Hot apple juice, papillotes offered by the Super U of Dieulefit. Christmas stroll offered by the Tourist Office.
Paseo familiar navideño animado. Zumo de manzana caliente, papillotes ofrecidos por la Super U de Dieulefit. Paseo navideño ofrecido por la Oficina de Turismo.
Animierter Weihnachtsspaziergang für die ganze Familie. Heißer Apfelsaft, Papilloten, angeboten vom Super U Dieulefit. Weihnachtsspaziergang angeboten vom Office de Tourisme.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux