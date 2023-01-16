Création collective sur le thème du feu 1 Lieu-dit Pétrane, 16 janvier 2023, Cubzac-les-Ponts.

Jeunes et moins jeunes, l’équipe de l’AssEmCa et la plasticienne Clémentine Pace vous invitent à une création collective sur le thème du feu.

Le feu éclaire, réchauffe, cuit, fume, protège, rassemble. Il fascine et détruit également. Ses traces sont fragiles: charbon, foyer, os calciné, pierre chauffée, sol rubéfié.

Créez à partir des émotions liées aux flammes, en jouant avec la lumière, en utilisant des résidus calcinés…

Pour participer, c’est simple : il suffit d’envoyer un texte ou/et un dessin ou/et une photo de votre création … et une belle aventure s’enflamme.

L’ensemble des textes et images collectés sera rassemblé sous la forme d’une exposition au public et d’un ouvrage collectif … et tout le monde pourra les admirer.

Envoyez vos créations avec vos nom et adresse avant le 28 avril à :

AssEmCa 1 Pétrane 33240 Cubzac-les-Ponts ou par mail assemca33@gmail.com.

1 Lieu-dit Pétrane ASSEMCA

Cubzac-les-Ponts 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Young and old, the team of the AssEmCa and the artist Clementine Pace invite you to a collective creation on the theme of fire.

Fire lights, warms, cooks, smokes, protects, gathers. It also fascinates and destroys. Its traces are fragile: charcoal, hearth, charred bone, heated stone, rubbed ground.

Create from the emotions linked to the flames, playing with the light, using charred residues…

To participate, it’s simple: just send a text and/or a drawing and/or a photo of your creation … and a beautiful adventure is ignited.

All the texts and images collected will be gathered in the form of an exhibition to the public and a collective work … and everyone will be able to admire them.

Send your creations with your name and address before April 28 to :

AssEmCa 1 Pétrane 33240 Cubzac-les-Ponts or by mail assemca33@gmail.com

Jóvenes y mayores, el equipo de AssEmCa y la artista Clémentine Pace le invitan a una creación colectiva sobre el tema del fuego.

El fuego enciende, calienta, cocina, ahuma, protege, reúne a la gente. También fascina y destruye. Sus huellas son frágiles: carbón vegetal, hogar, hueso carbonizado, piedra calentada, tierra frotada.

Crear a partir de las emociones ligadas a las llamas, jugando con la luz, utilizando residuos carbonizados…

Participar es muy sencillo: basta con enviar un texto y/o un dibujo y/o una foto de su creación… y se enciende una hermosa aventura.

Todos los textos e imágenes recogidos se reunirán en forma de exposición pública y libro colectivo… y todo el mundo podrá admirarlos.

Envíe sus creaciones con su nombre y dirección antes del 28 de abril a

AssEmCa 1 Pétrane 33240 Cubzac-les-Ponts o por correo electrónico assemca33@gmail.com

Jung und Alt, das Team von AssEmCa und die Künstlerin Clémentine Pace laden Sie zu einer gemeinsamen Kreation zum Thema Feuer ein.

Das Feuer erhellt, wärmt, kocht, raucht, schützt und vereint. Es fasziniert und zerstört auch. Seine Spuren sind zerbrechlich: Kohle, Feuerstelle, verkohlte Knochen, erhitzter Stein, geröteter Boden.

Schaffen Sie aus den Emotionen, die mit den Flammen verbunden sind, indem Sie mit dem Licht spielen und verkohlte Rückstände verwenden…

Die Teilnahme ist ganz einfach: Schicken Sie einen Text oder/und eine Zeichnung oder/und ein Foto Ihrer Kreation … und ein schönes Abenteuer wird entfacht.

Alle gesammelten Texte und Bilder werden in Form einer Ausstellung für die Öffentlichkeit und eines Gemeinschaftswerks zusammengestellt … und jeder kann sie bewundern.

Schicken Sie Ihre Kreationen mit Namen und Adresse bis zum 28. April an :

AssEmCa 1 Pétrane 33240 Cubzac-les-Ponts oder per E-Mail assemca33@gmail.com

