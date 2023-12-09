JOURNÉES DÉGUSTATIONS AU DOMAINE RAPHAËL LUNEAU 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Le Landreau, 9 décembre 2023, Le Landreau.

Le Landreau,Loire-Atlantique

Rendez-vous au domaine pour nos journées dégustations avant les fêtes de fin d’année en compagnie d’autres producteurs..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 19:00:00. .

1 Lieu-dit La Grange

Le Landreau 44430 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Join us at the domaine for our tasting days before the festive season, in the company of other producers.

Únase a nosotros en la finca para nuestras jornadas de degustación antes de las fiestas, en compañía de otros productores.

Wir treffen uns auf dem Weingut zu unseren Verkostungstagen vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen in Gesellschaft anderer Erzeuger.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire