Grand marché de créateurs / artisans / producteurs 1 Le Chateau Le Rozel, 25 novembre 2023, Le Rozel.

Le Rozel,Manche

Grand marché de créateurs/ artisans/ producteurs édition de Noël organisé par le Collectif normand « Little Things » au Château du Rozel.

37 exposants créateurs divers et variés dans un décor féerique.

L’occasion idéale pour trouver des cadeaux uniques et originaux.

Animations et visite du Château tout le week-end.

Entrée gratuite.

Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

1 Le Chateau

Le Rozel 50340 Manche Normandie



Christmas market organized by the Normandy collective « Little Things » at Château du Rozel.

37 exhibitors from a wide variety of designers in a magical setting.

The ideal opportunity to find unique and original gifts.

Activities and tours of the Château all weekend.

Free admission

Gran mercado navideño de diseñadores, artesanos y productores organizado por el colectivo normando « Little Things » en el Château du Rozel.

37 expositores de los más diversos ámbitos creativos en un entorno mágico.

La ocasión perfecta para encontrar regalos únicos y originales.

Animaciones y visitas del castillo durante todo el fin de semana.

Entrada gratuita

Großer Designer-/Handwerker-/Produzentenmarkt in der Weihnachtsausgabe, organisiert vom normannischen Kollektiv « Little Things » im Château du Rozel.

37 Aussteller verschiedener und vielfältiger Designer in einem märchenhaften Dekor.

Die ideale Gelegenheit, um einzigartige und originelle Geschenke zu finden.

Animationen und Besichtigung des Schlosses während des gesamten Wochenendes.

Kostenloser Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche