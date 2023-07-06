Marché local du Jeudi 1 Le Chateau Le Rozel
Le Rozel,Manche
Marché local et artisanal avec animation musicale ou artistique..
Vendredi 2023-07-06 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-31 20:00:00. .
1 Le Chateau
Le Rozel 50340 Manche Normandie
Local arts and crafts market with musical and artistic entertainment.
Mercado de artesanía local con animación musical y artística.
Lokaler Markt und Kunsthandwerkermarkt mit musikalischer oder künstlerischer Unterhaltung.
