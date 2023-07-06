Marché local du Jeudi 1 Le Chateau Le Rozel, 6 juillet 2023, Le Rozel.

Le Rozel,Manche

Marché local et artisanal avec animation musicale ou artistique..

Vendredi 2023-07-06 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-31 20:00:00. .

1 Le Chateau

Le Rozel 50340 Manche Normandie



Local arts and crafts market with musical and artistic entertainment.

Mercado de artesanía local con animación musical y artística.

Lokaler Markt und Kunsthandwerkermarkt mit musikalischer oder künstlerischer Unterhaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche