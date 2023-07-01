Domaine La Gemière 1, La Gemière Crézancy-en-Sancerre, 1 juillet 2023, Crézancy-en-Sancerre.

Crézancy-en-Sancerre,Cher

Fruit du travail de Daniel et Josette Millet, c’est en 1981 près du hameau de Champtin, que le Domaine « La Gemière » voit le jour après la construction d’une cave sur un lopin de terre du même nom..

1, La Gemière

Crézancy-en-Sancerre 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Fruit of the work of Daniel and Josette Millet, it was in 1981 near the hamlet of Champtin, that the Domaine « La Gemière » was born after the construction of a cellar on a plot of land of the same name.

El Domaine « La Gemière » fue creado en 1981 por Daniel y Josette Millet cerca de la aldea de Champtin, tras la construcción de una bodega en un terreno del mismo nombre.

Die Domaine « La Gemière » ist das Ergebnis der Arbeit von Daniel und Josette Millet. 1981 wurde in der Nähe des Weilers Champtin die Domaine « La Gemière » gegründet, nachdem auf einem gleichnamigen Stück Land ein Weinkeller gebaut worden war.

