Formation – Initiation & Transmission du soin Rebozo 1 Impasse du Cordonnier Saint-Crespin, 19 août 2023, Saint-Crespin.

Saint-Crespin,Seine-Maritime

Issu de la tradition mexicaine et adapté à notre culture, le soin Rebozo a été transmis par des Sages-femmes qui ont fait le tour du monde pour offrir leur savoir-faire. A la base il est fait pour honorer la femme devenue mère. Ses avantages et ses effets sont nombreux et peuvent aider tout le monde.

Jessica vous propose deux journées de formations pour s’initier aux serrages et bercements avec le rebozo et au soin rituel à 4 mains.

Toutes les infos :

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amandiers/evenements/formation-initiation-transmission-du-soin-rebozo

ou 0767074504.

Samedi 2023-08-19 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-20 17:30:00. .

1 Impasse du Cordonnier

Saint-Crespin 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Originating from Mexican tradition and adapted to our culture, the Rebozo treatment has been transmitted by midwives who have traveled the world to offer their know-how. It was originally designed to honor the woman who became a mother. Its benefits and effects are numerous and can help everyone.

Jessica offers two days of training to learn how to squeeze and rock with the rebozo and the ritual care with 4 hands.

All the info :

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amandiers/evenements/formation-initiation-transmission-du-soin-rebozo

or 0767074504

Originario de la tradición mexicana y adaptado a nuestra cultura, el tratamiento Rebozo ha sido transmitido por comadronas que han viajado por todo el mundo para ofrecer su saber hacer. En su origen, fue concebido para honrar a la mujer que se convertía en madre. Sus beneficios y efectos son numerosos y pueden ayudar a todo el mundo.

Jessica ofrece dos días de formación para aprender a apretar y acunar con el rebozo y los cuidados rituales a 4 manos.

Toda la información :

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amandiers/evenements/formation-initiation-transmission-du-soin-rebozo

o 0767074504

Die Rebozo-Behandlung stammt aus der mexikanischen Tradition und wurde an unsere Kultur angepasst. Sie wurde von Hebammen weitergegeben, die um die ganze Welt reisten, um ihr Wissen anzubieten. Ursprünglich sollte sie die Frau, die Mutter geworden ist, ehren. Seine Vorteile und Wirkungen sind zahlreich und können jedem helfen.

Jessica bietet Ihnen zwei Tagesseminare an, in denen Sie lernen, wie man mit dem Rebozo drückt und wiegt und wie man ein vierhändiges Pflegeritual durchführt.

Alle Informationen :

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amandiers/evenements/formation-initiation-transmission-du-soin-rebozo

oder 0767074504

