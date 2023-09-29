The World of Queen 1 Impasse de la Commune et des Maraîchers Dreux, 29 septembre 2023, Dreux.

Dreux,Eure-et-Loir

Le spectacle hommage à Freddie Mercury ! The World of Queen partage depuis des années l’héritage mythique de Freddie Mercury aux 4 coins de l’Europe.. Familles

2023-09-29 fin : 2023-09-29 23:00:00. 32 EUR.

1 Impasse de la Commune et des Maraîchers

Dreux 28100 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



The Freddie Mercury tribute show! For years, The World of Queen has been sharing the mythical legacy of Freddie Mercury across Europe.

El espectáculo tributo a Freddie Mercury The World of Queen lleva años compartiendo el legendario legado de Freddie Mercury por toda Europa.

Die Show zu Ehren von Freddie Mercury! The World of Queen hat seit Jahren das mythische Erbe von Freddie Mercury in ganz Europa geteilt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par OT AGGLO DU PAYS DE DREUX