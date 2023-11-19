BOURSE AUX VÊTEMENTS ET PUÉRICULTURE 1 IMPASSE DE LA BARRIÈRE Batilly, 19 novembre 2023, Batilly.

Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Bourse aux vêtements et puériculture

Installation des exposants dés 8h30

Tarifs 3 euros la table et 3 euros le portant (non fourni)

Petite restauration sur place

Inscription uniquement par téléphone 06 29 89 24 59. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-19 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 17:00:00. .

1 IMPASSE DE LA BARRIÈRE

Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Clothing and childcare fair

Exhibitors set up at 8:30 am

Prices: 3 euros per table and 3 euros per rack (not supplied)

Snacks on site

Registration only by telephone 06 29 89 24 59

Feria de ropa y puericultura

Los expositores se instalan a las 8.30 h

Precios: 3 euros por mesa y 3 euros por perchero (no suministrados)

Refrigerios in situ

Inscripción sólo por teléfono 06 29 89 24 59

Börse für Kleidung und Kinderpflege

Installation der Aussteller ab 8:30 Uhr

Preise: 3 Euro pro Tisch und 3 Euro für einen Kleiderständer (nicht bereitgestellt)

Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort

Anmeldung nur per Telefon 06 29 89 24 59

