BOURSE AUX VÊTEMENTS ET PUÉRICULTURE 1 IMPASSE DE LA BARRIÈRE Batilly, 19 novembre 2023, Batilly.
Bourse aux vêtements et puériculture
Installation des exposants dés 8h30
Tarifs 3 euros la table et 3 euros le portant (non fourni)
Petite restauration sur place
Inscription uniquement par téléphone 06 29 89 24 59. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-19 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 17:00:00. .
1 IMPASSE DE LA BARRIÈRE
Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Clothing and childcare fair
Exhibitors set up at 8:30 am
Prices: 3 euros per table and 3 euros per rack (not supplied)
Snacks on site
Registration only by telephone 06 29 89 24 59
Feria de ropa y puericultura
Los expositores se instalan a las 8.30 h
Precios: 3 euros por mesa y 3 euros por perchero (no suministrados)
Refrigerios in situ
Inscripción sólo por teléfono 06 29 89 24 59
Börse für Kleidung und Kinderpflege
Installation der Aussteller ab 8:30 Uhr
Preise: 3 Euro pro Tisch und 3 Euro für einen Kleiderständer (nicht bereitgestellt)
Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort
Anmeldung nur per Telefon 06 29 89 24 59
