Périgueux,Dordogne
F.Schubert, Trio à cordes D471 A.Webern, Satz für streichtrio woo 19. F.Schubert, Trio à cordes D581 L.van Beethoven, Trio à cordes op.3, K563.
2024-05-26 fin : 2024-05-26 . EUR.
1 Cours Saint-Georges Centre Departemental de la Communication
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
F.Schubert, String Trio D471 A.Webern, Satz für streichtrio woo 19. F.Schubert, String Trio D581 L.van Beethoven, String Trio Op.3, K563
F.Schubert, Trío de cuerda D471 A.Webern, Satz für streichtrio woo 19. F.Schubert, Trío de cuerda D581 L.van Beethoven, Trío de cuerda op.3, K563
F.Schubert, Streichtrio D471 A.Webern, Satz für streichtrio woo 19. F.Schubert, Streichtrio D581 L.van Beethoven, Streichtrio op.3, K563
