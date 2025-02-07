Humour: Bérengère Krief 1 cours Foch Dax, 7 février 2025, Dax.

Dax,Landes

L’humoriste française est de retour avec son nouvel One Woman Show : Amour..

2025-02-07 fin : 2025-02-07 . EUR.

1 cours Foch Atrium

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The French comedienne is back with her new One Woman Show: Amour.

La comediante francesa vuelve con su nuevo One Woman Show: Amour.

Die französische Komikerin ist mit ihrer neuen One Woman Show: Amour zurückgekehrt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Grand Dax