Danse « La Edad de Oro » 1 cours Foch Dax, 21 mars 2024, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Israel Galván est un grand, l’accueillir à Dax est un événement! Il est devenu ce danseur absolu qui parcourt le monde. A ses côtés , bouleversants, le chant de David Lagos et la guitare d’Alfredo Lagos. Ces trois comparses jouent et suspendent le temps à l’unisson.

Spectacle inoubliable!!.

2024-03-21 fin : 2024-03-21 . EUR.

1 cours Foch Atrium

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Israel Galván is a great dancer, and to welcome him to Dax is an event! He has become the absolute dancer who travels the world. Alongside him, the moving vocals of David Lagos and the guitar of Alfredo Lagos. These three companions play and suspend time in unison.

An unforgettable show!

Israel Galván es un gran hombre, ¡y recibirle en Dax es todo un acontecimiento! Se ha convertido en el bailaor absoluto que recorre el mundo. Junto a él, la conmovedora voz de David Lagos y la guitarra de Alfredo Lagos. Estos tres compañeros tocan y suspenden el tiempo al unísono.

¡Un espectáculo inolvidable!

Israel Galván ist ein Großer, ihn in Dax zu begrüßen ist ein Ereignis! Er ist zu einem absoluten Tänzer geworden, der die Welt bereist. An seiner Seite sind der Gesang von David Lagos und die Gitarre von Alfredo Lagos. Diese drei Gefährten spielen und halten die Zeit unisono an.

Ein unvergessliches Spektakel!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-15 par OT Grand Dax