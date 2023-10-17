Théâtre « Marilyn » 1 cours Foch Dax, 17 octobre 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Marylin Monroe demeure un personnage aussi mythique qu’énigmatique. Partant des confidences qu’elle a enregistrées pour son psychiatre dans le mois qui a précédé sa mort, une comédienne chanteuse et deux musiciens acteurs restituent les 36 ans de ce parcours chaotique et paradoxal..

2023-10-17 fin : 2023-10-17 . EUR.

1 cours Foch Atrium

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Marilyn Monroe remains a character as mythical as she is enigmatic. Based on the confidences she recorded for her psychiatrist in the month before her death, an actress-singer and two musicians-actors recreate the 36 years of her chaotic, paradoxical life.

Marilyn Monroe sigue siendo un personaje tan mítico como enigmático. A partir de las confidencias que grabó para su psiquiatra el mes anterior a su muerte, una actriz-cantante y dos músicos-actores recrean los 36 años de su caótica y paradójica vida.

Marylin Monroe bleibt eine ebenso mythische wie rätselhafte Figur. Ausgehend von den vertraulichen Gesprächen, die sie im Monat vor ihrem Tod für ihren Psychiater aufnahm, geben eine Sängerin und zwei Musiker die 36 Jahre dieses chaotischen und paradoxen Lebenslaufs wieder.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT Grand Dax