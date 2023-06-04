EXPOSITION – CLAIRE BRAVI 1 Cité du Prieuré, 4 juin 2023, Mont-Saint-Martin.

Mont-Saint-Martin,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition des peintures de Claire Bravi sur le thème de la sidérurgie.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-04 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-30 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

1 Cité du Prieuré Eglise romane

Mont-Saint-Martin 54350 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Exhibition of paintings by Claire Bravi on the theme of the steel industry.

Exposición de pinturas de Claire Bravi sobre el tema de la siderurgia.

Ausstellung der Gemälde von Claire Bravi zum Thema Stahlindustrie.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY