Le Secret de Karmanor 1 Chemin du Château Monthoiron, 1 juillet 2023, Monthoiron.

Monthoiron,Vienne

Attention petit lutin malin: le méchant magicien Stayfix a lancé un sort sur la forêt de Karmanor…sauras-tu percer le secret de Karmanor et trouver – tout seul comme un grand – la formule malegogique qui sauvera la forêt?.

1 Chemin du Château

Monthoiron 86210 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Watch out, you clever little elf: the evil Stayfix magician has cast a spell over the Karmanor forest… will you be able to unlock Karmanor’s secret and find… all by yourself… the malegogic formula that will save the forest?

Cuidado, duendecillo astuto: el malvado mago Stayfix ha hechizado el bosque de Karmanor… ¿serás capaz de desvelar el secreto de Karmanor y encontrar la fórmula mágica que salvará el bosque?

Der böse Zauberer Stayfix hat den Wald von Karmanor mit einem Fluch belegt. Kannst du das Geheimnis von Karmanor lüften und den Zauberspruch finden, der den Wald retten wird?

