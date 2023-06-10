WEEK-END PORTES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE LA FOLIE VIGNERONNE 1 Chemin de Ronde, 10 juin 2023, Autignac.

Autignac,Hérault

Venez nous rencontrer le samedi et le dimanche au Domaine La Folie Vigneronne ! Nous serons ravis de vous accueillir pour déguster et passer un moment convivial ensemble. Dégustation de vins, visite de caves, stands de vignerons (Faugères, Champagne, Bourgogne, Bordeaux) et apiculteur. Gratuit..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

1 Chemin de Ronde

Autignac 34480 Hérault Occitanie



Come and meet us on Saturday and Sunday at Domaine La Folie Vigneronne! We will be delighted to welcome you to taste and spend a convivial moment together. Wine tasting, cellar visit, winegrower stands (Faugères, Champagne, Burgundy, Bordeaux) and beekeeper. Free of charge.

Venga a vernos el sábado y el domingo al Domaine La Folie Vigneronne Estaremos encantados de recibirle para degustar y pasar un momento de convivencia. Degustación de vinos, visitas a bodegas, stands de viticultores (Faugères, Champaña, Borgoña, Burdeos) y apicultura. Gratuito.

Besuchen Sie uns am Samstag und Sonntag auf der Domaine La Folie Vigneronne! Wir würden uns freuen, Sie zu einer Weinprobe begrüßen zu dürfen und gemeinsam eine gesellige Zeit zu verbringen. Weinprobe, Kellerbesichtigung, Stände von Winzern (Faugères, Champagne, Burgund, Bordeaux) und Imker. Kostenlos.

