SOIREE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU 1 Chemin de la jeune rose Lay-Saint-Christophe, 17 novembre 2023, Lay-Saint-Christophe.

Lay-Saint-Christophe,Meurthe-et-Moselle

La traditionnelle soirée « Beaujolais Nouveau » organisée par le Comité des Fêtes de Lay-Saint-Christophe se déroulera le vendredi 17 novembre à partir de 19h15 à la salle des fêtes Pierre-Rotach.

La soirée se déroulera dans une ambiance jazzy/soul & co, avec le trio Marie Ossagantsia, qui sera accompagnée de Stéphane Cormorèche au clavier et de Nicolas Tuaillon au sax et à la flûte.

Les inscriptions sont ouvertes jusqu’au 14 novembre (mail) ! (entrée 15€ avec dégustation de vin et assiette de charcuterie).. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-17 19:15:00 fin : 2023-11-17 23:59:00. 15 EUR.

1 Chemin de la jeune rose Salle des fêtes Pierre Rotach

Lay-Saint-Christophe 54690 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The traditional « Beaujolais Nouveau » evening organized by the Comité des Fêtes de Lay-Saint-Christophe will take place on Friday November 17th from 7.15pm at the Salle des Fêtes Pierre-Rotach.

The evening will take place in a jazzy/soul & co atmosphere, with the Marie Ossagantsia trio, accompanied by Stéphane Cormorèche on keyboard and Nicolas Tuaillon on sax and flute.

Registration is open until November 14 (e-mail)! (admission 15? with wine tasting and charcuterie plate).

La tradicional velada « Beaujolais Nouveau », organizada por el Comité de Fiestas de Lay-Saint-Christophe, tendrá lugar el viernes 17 de noviembre a partir de las 19.15 horas en la sala de fiestas del pueblo de Pierre-Rotach.

La velada se desarrollará en un ambiente jazzy/soul & co, con el trío Marie Ossagantsia, acompañado por Stéphane Cormorèche al teclado y Nicolas Tuaillon al saxo y la flauta.

¡Inscripciones abiertas hasta el 14 de noviembre (correo electrónico)! (entrada 15? con degustación de vino y tabla de embutidos).

Der traditionelle Abend « Beaujolais Nouveau », der vom Festkomitee von Lay-Saint-Christophe organisiert wird, findet am Freitag, den 17. November ab 19.15 Uhr im Festsaal Pierre-Rotach statt.

Der Abend wird in einer Jazz-/Soul- & Co-Atmosphäre stattfinden, mit dem Trio Marie Ossagantsia, die von Stéphane Cormorèche am Keyboard und Nicolas Tuaillon am Saxophon und an der Flöte begleitet wird.

Anmeldungen sind bis zum 14. November möglich (Mail)! (Eintritt 15? mit Weinprobe und Wurstteller).

Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY