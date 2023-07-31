27e Tournoi International d’Échecs de Créon 1 Chemin de la Douve Créon, 31 juillet 2023, Créon.

Créon,Gironde

L’Échiquier Club Créonnais organise son 27e Tournoi International d’Échecs, du 31 juillet au 6 août, dans la Salle Omnisports Ulli Senger. Le tournoi principal est réservé aux joueurs ayant un classement supérieur à 1600 Elo. Le tournoi Raoul Lorioux est destiné aux joueurs ayant un classement inférieur à 1700 Elo..

2023-07-31 fin : 2023-08-06 . EUR.

1 Chemin de la Douve Salle omnisports Ulli Senger

Créon 33670 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Échiquier Club Créonnais organizes its 27th International Chess Tournament, from July 31 to August 6, in the Salle Omnisports Ulli Senger. The main tournament is reserved for players with a ranking above 1600 Elo. The Raoul Lorioux tournament is for players with a rating of less than 1700 Elo.

El Échiquier Club Créonnais organiza su 27º Torneo Internacional de Ajedrez, del 31 de julio al 6 de agosto, en la Sala Omnisports Ulli Senger. El torneo principal está reservado a los jugadores con una clasificación superior a 1600 Elo. El torneo Raoul Lorioux está reservado a los jugadores con una clasificación inferior a 1700 Elo.

Der Échiquier Club Créonnais organisiert sein 27. Internationales Schachturnier vom 31. Juli bis zum 6. August in der Salle Omnisports Ulli Senger. Das Hauptturnier ist für Spieler mit einem Rating von über 1600 Elo reserviert. Das Raoul-Lorioux-Turnier ist für Spieler mit einem Rating unter 1700 Elo gedacht.

